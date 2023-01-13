PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week.

The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee.

Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would see an estimated $18 million in 2024. She said visiting about it was “a good way” to start the 2023 legislative session.

The 13-0 vote (on Friday the 13th) came after lobbyists for a half-dozen organizations testified as supporters. No opponent spoke up.

“I’m satisfied,” said Representative Lynn Schneider, a Huron Republican who called for the committee’s endorsement.

Representative Bill Shorma, a Dakota Dunes Republican, said that, from the perspective of an employer, said the legislation is “a very positive and productive move.”