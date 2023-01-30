PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers in the second year of their terms who aren’t eligible for re-election might have to seek approval for out-of-state trips from the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board.

That possible change won approval Monday from the House State Affairs Committee on a 11-2 vote. SB-68 now heads to the full House for consideration — and possibly final legislative approval — as early as Tuesday afternoon. The Senate approved it 34-0 last week.

Currently, all travel decisions are made by the two chambers’ top legislative officers, Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck and House Speaker Hugh Bartels. But they want the input of the broader Executive Board on those lawmakers who aren’t seeking re-election or have been defeated.

That’s why Schoenbeck and Bartels brought the legislation. “It’s just to have more eyes look at out-of-state travel,” Bartels told the House committee.

There were no other witnesses and committee members had no questions. But they had definite opinions about the wisdom of the proposed change. It comes after some lawmakers traveled to Hawaii for a national Council of State Government convention.

Among them were then-House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who had lost in a June primary for a Senate nomination, and then-House Democrat leader Jamie Smith, who had lost to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem in the November general election.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Reimer said she didn’t agree with them regarding the trip — “More prudence should have been used,” she said — but it wasn’t all that different than the half-dozen lawmakers who were appointed to interim committees last spring and lost in June primaries.

Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt however said it was a matter of accountability. Republican Rep. Roger Chase noted that the interim appointments are made in April, two months before the primary elections. Republican Rep. Becky Drury said there was a distinction between interim studies and out-of-state travel.

House Democrat leader Oren Lesmeister was one of the legislators who went to Hawaii. He said Monday that Gosch and Smith attended meetings there. Under the current law, Lesmeister said he can simply drop in and ask the House speaker for travel approval, while making a request to the Executive Board might require additional travel to Pierre.

“This is a reactionary bill,” Lesmeister said. Noting news reports about the Hawaii trip, he added, “It was brought to light more by the media than by the legislative body.”