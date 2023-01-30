PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion in 2024. The new question would be whether able-bodied adult recipients could be required to work to get the government’s aid.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 Monday along Republican-Democrat lines to move the resolution toward the ballot. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen is prime sponsor of HJR-5004.

His proposed change says the Legislature could consider adding a work requirement. Venhuizen said the South Dakota Constitution currently prohibits it.

He said Democrat U.S. President Biden’s administration doesn’t allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, but the previous administration of Republican U.S. President Trump did. Thirteen states received waivers and nine others were pending when Biden took office in 2021.

South Dakota Retailers Association executive director Nathan Sanderson spoke in support. “I think the vast majority of citizens didn’t even contemplate this when there were voting on Medicaid expansion last fall. Let’s give them the opportunity to contemplate it,” he said.

Opponents raised questions about how ‘able-bodied’ would be defined. Venhuizen said that could be decided by the Legislature at a later time if voters approve the additional language.

“Folks that are dealing with mental-health issues, they’re probably physically able to work, if that was the definition, but the challenges they’re having with the mental-health problems are prohibiting them from being active in employment,” said Tim Rave, a former legislator who now is head of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations. “I think if that was better defined, there certainly would be less opposition to that.”

The full House could take it up as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Sister Lynn Marie Welbig, representing the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen, also testified against it. She has looked at the platforms of South Dakota’s two major political parties. She noted that the Republican one says, “We believe the strength of our nation derives from an adherence to Judeo-Christian values.”

“You want a blueprint for Judeo-Christian values? Look at Jesus. Jesus didn’t vet people. He looked at the point of need, which was always health care — pure — and that’s what he addressed,” she said.

Republican Rep. Rocky Blare, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said he didn’t think it was “anti-Christian” to have a work requirement. He called work “a gift from God.”

Blare added, “Also, it was in Jesus Christ who said that we are to work quietly. I think when he talked about that, he talked about those who refuse to work and do it out of slothfulness. The focus of this are people that willingly don’t work and could, pretty easily. Not the mentally ill, not those with cancer, not those with strokes. And I think it’s not anti-Christian to say those who willingly choose not to work but could, should.”

A 56% majority of voters in November approved a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid eligibility to people ages 18 to 65 whose incomes were at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

If the House approves the resolution, the measure would move forward to the Senate for consideration. Lead sponsor there is Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree.

The governor doesn’t have a direct role in legislative decisions to offer constitutional amendments to voters.