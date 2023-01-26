This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s proposal to reduce state sales tax rate to 0% on groceries is moving ahead in the South Dakota Legislature despite widespread opposition from business and education groups.

The House Taxation Committee endorsed HB-1075 on a 12-1 vote Thursday morning and sent it to the House Committee on Appropriations for further consideration.

The tax panel’s chair, Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee, said he expects the appropriators to hold onto it because other tax-reduction bills are also set for hearings. The House Republican caucus is likely to decide which approach might be the best way to put money back into taxpayers’ pockets, he said.

“The fact is, it takes the whole tax to zero. That’s a win,” said Chaffee.

Municipal governments could still charge local sales tax, according to Jim Terwilliger, the governor’s finance and management commissioner.

The state tax currently is 4.5%. Terwilliger said cutting it to zero on groceries would cost the state treasury about $102.4 million. He acknowledged that adjusting for tribal-tax agreements would reduce that by about $2 million.

“This tax cut is affordable for us,” Terwilliger told the committee. He said state tax revenues overall during the first six months of the current budget year came in $146 million more than the Legislature estimated last winter. “There is no need for other taxes or other revenue replacement.”

Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced her support for taking the tax off groceries during her re-election campaign last fall. Prime sponsors of her bill are Republican Rep. Mary Fitzgerald and Republican Sen. John Wiik.

Many House members appear to remain supportive of the 0% rate. Last year, a combination of Republicans and Democrats voted 47-22 to remove the sales tax from groceries, but the Senate refused.

Wiik, the new chairman for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Executive Committee, followed Terwilliger to the witness chair Thursday. Wiik said that state tax revenues could finish the budget year this June $300 million above the Legislature’s estimate. “When is the taxpayer’s turn?”

A variety of groups, ranging from AARP and Americans For Prosperity to Dakota Rural Action, had lobbyists testify in support. So did several citizens from Sioux Falls. One was Cathy Brechtelsbauer, a long-time advocate for Bread for the World. Another was Kristin Johnson, who runs Fair Market.

A long line of lobbyists testified against the proposal. First to speak was South Dakota Retailers executive director Nathan Sanderson. “It’s not a sustainable proposition,” Sanderson said.

Other business and education groups also opposed it. Associated School Boards of South Dakota executive director Wade Pogany agreed with Sanderson. “I think that’s my fear,” Pogany said.