PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prohibiting pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers from medical-marijuana certification in South Dakota has support from at least one chamber of the Legislature.

The South Dakota House of Representatives voted 61-8, largely along Republican-Democrat lines, on Wednesday for the proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch.

HB-1053 now heads to the Senate, where Republican Sen. Al Novstrup is the lead sponsor.

Deutsch amended the bill Wednesday so that the ban applies to the practitioners who provide a written certification to a patient who is pregnant or breastfeeding.

Patients use those certifications to apply to the state Department of Health for medical-marijuana cards.

Deutsch acknowledged that the ban wouldn’t stop a woman who already had a card from obtaining or using medical marijuana while pregnant or breastfeeding.