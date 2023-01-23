PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A $200 million housing infrastructure package has received final approval from the South Dakota Legislature.

The state House of Representatives voted 54-16 Monday afternoon after a lengthy debate.

SB-41 now heads to the governor for her signature.

It creates a new fund in the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and redirects $200 million that was appropriated last year.

The funding comes from $50 million of federal COVID-19 aid and $150 million of state general revenue.

The legislation keeps in place a $100 million grants program and a $100 million revolving loan fund.

“This is an important economic development tool we’re creating,” Republican Rep. Roger Chase said.

Opponents attempted five different amendments to completely change or at least slow down the bill. Every one of them failed by about the same 5-to-2 margin.

Republican Rep. Jon Hansen was one of the opponents. “So with all due respect, this is just big government and it’s bad government,” he said.

Republican Rep. Phil Jensen objected as the vote was announced that Chase had a conflict of interest and should be removed as the bill’s sponsor.

House Speaker Hugh Bartels however said Chase wasn’t a developer and overruled Jensen.