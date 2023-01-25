PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative resolution calling for “humane and fair treatment” of defendants being held in Washington, D.C., for their alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol has died at the South Dakota Capitol.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-0 on Wednesday to reject HCR-6006 sponsored by Republican Rep. Phil Jensen and Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller.

Jensen brought as a witness Treniss Jewell Evans III of Canyon Lake, Texas, who was found guilty for his role. Mike Mueller, president of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, also testified in favor. He is married to the senator.

House Speaker Hugh Bartels called for the resolution to be set aside.

“This is really out of our purview. It’s a D.C. problem. There are ways to redress this in the courts and other mechanisms,” Bartels said. “I don’t appreciate it when other jurisdictions chastise us for the way we do business in South Dakota, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to chastise them back.”