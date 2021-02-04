SD House: 40 years for real estate covenants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Restrictive covenants on real estate in South Dakota should last longer but shouldn’t be forever, the state House of Representatives said Thursday.

House members voted 55-14 to extend them to 40 years. They’ve been set at 25 years since 1925. HB 1084 now goes to the Senate for a second hearing.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Larry Tidemann, wanted to let them last as long as the property owners decided.

But the Brookings Republican said Thursday that 40 years was an agreement he made with the Municipal League and some members who felt perpetual was too long,

“I think it moves things forward,” Tidemann said.

Representative Mike Weisgram is president of the homeowners association for the development where he lives. The Fort Pierre Republican said the number-one concern of homeowner associations is property values.

Representative Lana Greenfield, a Doland Republican, said she voted against the bill during the committee hearing Tuesday because she didn’t like perpetuity. She could accept 40 years.

“It’s not a perfect one, but it’s a start,” Greenfield said.