PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota regulatory agency has concluded it doesn’t have permitting authority for a proposed project that would use Missouri River water to generate electricity.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission issued the statement Monday regarding a 2,100-megawatt pumped storage project planned for Gregory County by Missouri River Energy Services and MidAmerican Energy Company along the west side of Lake Francis Case. The transmission facilities would be in Charles Mix County.

The project would become the fifth large hydropower facility on the Missouri River in South Dakota, joining the four dams operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It would be built over a period of six years and have a full-time staff of 15.

The state commission’s statement said, in part: “Federal law establishes federal permitting jurisdiction, which supersedes state jurisdiction, for hydroelectric projects on navigable waters of the United States. The scope of federal permitting jurisdiction includes the physical structures and associated facilities within the footprint of the proposed Gregory County Pumped Storage Project.”

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will oversee whether the project moves forward. Janet Hutzel, chief for the Midwest branch of the federal agency’s division of hydropower licensing, has sent a letter to the project sponsor, Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, asking that more information be included in a plan due December 10, 2022, including dates for the start and finish of various studies.

The 28-page letter as well as 72 other comments sent to FERC about the project can be viewed here by searching for docket number P-14876-002.

Missouri River Energy Services provides electricity to member communities in four states, including 12 municipalities in South Dakota: Beresford, Big Stone City, Brookings, Burke, Faith, Flandreau, Fort Pierre, Pierre, Pickstown, Vermillion, Watertown and Winner.

Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency “has a formal relationship through which WMMPA finances the construction and acquisition of the generation and transmission facilities for members of Missouri River Energy Services (MRES),” according to the WWMPA website.

Missouri River Energy’s annual report for 2021 is here.