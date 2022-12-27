FILE: Horses hooves at Ascot racecourse on November 22, 2014, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two days of racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds last fall produced 21 instances where horses had more Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin in their systems than South Dakota regulations allowed.

Racing stewards handled seven of the cases with fines up to $250. But the South Dakota Gaming Commission on Wednesday will consider what to do about the other 14.

A 1985 state law doesn’t cap the amount of penalty the commission could levy against the horses’ trainers, who also face the possibility of seeing their South Dakota licenses suspended or revoked.

The horses found to have too much Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin included:

Three trained by Perry Cavanaugh, with four to 15 times the maximum level of Phyenlbutazone allowed in South Dakota.

Three trained by Robert Don Johnson, with three to six times the maximum level of Phyenlbutazone allowed.

Six trained by Gilbert W. Ecoffey, with two to 15 times the maximum level of Phyenlbutazone allowed.

One of the Ecoffey-trained horses also had twice the level of maximum level of Flunixin allowed in South Dakota.

Having more than one of the substances, known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, in the same horse at the same time was also a state violation.

Beside the possible fines and licensing action, state regulations allow winnings to be redistributed. Purse money won by those horses trained by Ecoffey totaled $14,895, while those horses trained by Johnson totaled $13,500 and those trained by Cavanaugh totaled $2,575, according to commission documents.

The commission also must decide whether to award October 7-8, 2023, as live racing dates to the Fort Pierre-based Verendrye Benevolent Association for the coming year’s races. The fairgrounds dirt track in Fort Pierre has been South Dakota’s only live horse-racing venue in recent years.