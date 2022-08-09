PIERRE, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards plans a public hearing later this month on whether to bar itself from making “inherently divisive concepts” part of any standards in the future for K-12 schools in the state.

Six of South Dakota’s major public education groups opposed somewhat similar but much broader legislation from the governor in the 2022 session and ultimately won. Several of those organizations’ top officials told KELOLAND News that their groups haven’t taken a position yet on the latest proposal, which the state board will consider August 22.

“We talked about it,” said Wade Pogany, executive director for Associated School Boards of South Dakota. “We’ve got a little bit of time to study this more.” He added, “We’re still working on this. It’s a work in progress.”

The School Administrators of South Dakota are also undecided, according to executive director Rob Monson. “I am not yet sure how we will proceed with the proposed rule as we continue to believe we do not have an issue in the state with anything around CRT (Critical Race Theory.)”

“I don’t know that it really has an implication on a local district as I read this more of what the (state board) can and cannot do. There is still a process in place at the local level to question a library book or curriculum that has been adopted,” Monson said.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office has so far refused to release to KELOLAND News a self-review report by the department on whether any of its workings involved “inherently divisive concepts.”

Governor Kristi Noem directed both the review and the state board to consider new rules through an April executive order that is titled ‘Restricting CRT in DOE Policies’ but doesn’t otherwise mention Critical Race Theory.

Her legal counsel has twice delayed releasing the department’s report that was due July 1. The latest delay of 15 business days pushes the potential release date beyond the August 22 hearing.

Lobbyist Mitch Richter said the United School Association of South Dakota “expects to have members testify on the proposed rules.” The Large School Group that lobbyist Dianna Miller represents takes the position that Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist in South Dakota’s K-12 schools.

“The Executive Order deals with the Department of Education and as you know an exec order is simply one of intent, not law,” Miller said. “The (department) through the state Board of (Education) Standards sets the K-12 standards and local school districts set the curriculum. At this point we will need to wait and see how the (department) now conducts itself with any formation of standards. Local school districts will continue to operate with the best interest of students and taxpayers. We continue to believe CRT has never been and is not now in South Dakota public schools.”

The Sioux Falls School District also testified against HB 1337. A spokesperson said Tuesday that “the proposed rule is in alignment with the long-standing district practices and policies that uphold civil rights and prohibit discrimination.”

The South Dakota Education Association, which represents teachers and other school personnel, also opposed HB 1337 during session. SDEA hasn’t yet responded to KELOLAND News regarding the current rules proposal.

Another part of the proposed rules would change how the department secretary decides on whether to grant waivers to school districts that want to depart from the statewide standards. The department lists all current waivers by school district and the years those waivers apply.