SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two remaining hearings on a controversial proposal of different content standards for social studies in South Dakota K-12 schools will be next year, the state Board of Education Standards has decided.

The board will hold one hearing on Saturday, February 11, in Pierre. The final hearing will be Monday, April 17, in Rapid City, with a vote planned afterward. State law requires a series of four hearings on changes to standards.

The board listened to more than three hours of comments Monday in Sioux Falls. The board also took testimony in Aberdeen in September. Governor Kristi Noem, who appoints the board, wants the social studies proposal adopted.

Schools would be given an additional year to implement the social-studies standards if they are adopted, according to Shannon Malone, director of learning and instruction for the state Department of Education. That means schools would put them into effect for the 2025-26 academic year, rather than 2024-25, Malone said.

Board member Rich Meyer of Rapid City asked a procedural question about why the board would adopt a revised schedule for the various standards when the current proposals on career and technical education and on social studies are still pending. Malone said the board could further revise the schedule if the social studies proposal doesn’t get adopted.

The board has received more than 900 comments on the social-studies proposal so far. Comments are running roughly eight-to-one against adoption.

Terry Nebelsick of Huron was unanimously selected as the board president for 2023. The retired Huron superintendent of schools succeeds Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin. She will be vice president. Guffin became president when the governor didn’t appoint Meyer rather than re-appoint then-president Jacqueline Sly of Rapid City.