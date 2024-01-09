PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Regulators are allowing NorthWestern Energy to raise electricity rates for the company’s 64,680 South Dakota customers.

But the $21.5 million increase isn’t as much as the company originally wanted.

The state Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday approved a settlement that was reached between NorthWestern and the commission’s staff.

The company will notify customers about the rate changes.

Part of the notice says, “A typical residential customer using an average of 750 kilowatt-hours of energy a month will see an increase of $13.67 in their monthly bill.”

NorthWestern originally sought a 16.32% overall revenue increase totaling $30.9 million. That would have cost a typical residential customer an additional $19.14, an increase of 18.3%.

Commissioner Chris Nelson thanked the company for taking a responsible approach with its initial filing and the PUC staff for finding various ways to reduce the amount.

He also praised the company for investing in the new Bob Glanzer natural-gas generating station at Huron that helps keep electricity flowing reliably to customers.

“The sum of this is, both sides of this did a really fine job getting us to this point,” Nelson said.