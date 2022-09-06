PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota residential customers are telling state regulators they want Xcel Energy to show why it wants to raise its electricity rates by nearly 20%.

The utility, also known as Northern States Power Company, is seeking its first general increase of rates since 2014.

The company applied to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on June 30 for approval of the $44.1 million increase. The commission in turn on July 19 ordered the increases be put on hold and set a September 16 deadline for parties to intervene.

The commission plans to possibly decide September 13 whether to hold a public hearing on the matter. Rate payers are starting to let the commission know they want to see justification for the higher rates.

About four dozen customers have vented to the commission, since Xcel notified customers on their August billings that rates could go up for a typical residential electric customer using 750 kWh per month by an average of about $19.58 per month or 19.75 percent.

Here’s a sampling of those comments:

“Pls do not allow (Xcel) to increase their rates this much as proposed. I will soon have to leave my home with all these utility rate increases and tax hikes!” Pat Hartman, Sioux Falls.

“The desire for (Xcel) Energy to leverage a large revenue increase at this point in time, seems ill-advised and should not happen without a public hearing on the issue.” Dustan Road, Sioux Falls.

“This is horrible, so many homes are suffering now with all the increases in gasoline, food prices. How are we suppose to pay for this?” Cindy Dahl, Sioux Falls.

“In addition, I feel it is inappropriate that the only notice that was received was on the final page of the most recent bill when many customers like myself are enrolled in paperless billing and their mobile website makes it very cumbersome to find and access the actual statement itself. I feel, to keep up with the times, users of their online portal should be notified before paying their bill just as a customer who received the paper bill would be.” Ashley Evelyn Schroeder, Sioux Falls.