PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections wants county governments to receive larger payments for diverting youths who have committed lesser criminal offenses into court-approved juvenile diversion programs, rather than having them enter the state juvenile justice system.

Counties currently receive a $250 incentive for each youth. The department wants the amount raised to $750. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday agreed and sent SB47 to the full chamber. The legislation will be on the Senate consent calendar Friday.

Each court circuit approves the juvenile diversion program that are eligible. The current list is here. The department’s director of juvenile corrections, Kristi Bunkers, presented the legislation to the committee.