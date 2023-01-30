PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People and individual businesses could give $1,000 more to statewide, legislative and county candidates under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 8-5 Monday to endorse HB-1111 sponsored by Republican Rep. Roger Chase.

The legislation could head to the full House for consideration as early as Tuesday afternoon. If approved, it would move to the Senate. Lead sponsor there is Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree.

Chase said he’s term-limited in the House and was “not looking at campaigning in the future.” No other witnesses testified. The increases would take effect on January 1, 2024.

The Legislature in 2007 set the current ceilings of $4,000 for a statewide candidate and $1,000 for legislative and county candidates. Chase’s proposal would increase those amounts to $5,000 and $2,000.

State laws already are relatively loose. There are no limits on contributions from a candidate’s family member, another candidate’s committee, a political action committee or a party.

House Democrats leader Oren Lesmeister asked Chase, “Do you really want more commercials?”

That brought a laugh from some in the hearing room. Chase said no, but noted that most candidates use mailers.

Democrat Rep. Erin Healy opposed it. She said the campaign-finance system “unfairly favors wealthy donors.”

Republican Rep. Jon Hansen also spoke against it. He said people don’t like “big money” flowing to politicians.

“I guarantee you, most of your constituents don’t have one thousand dollars to give, but big corporations do,” Hansen said.

In defense, Chase said people expressed to him their interest in giving more, especially in high-profile statewide primaries.

Republican Rep. Gary Cammack said inflation had “dramatically changed” prices for campaign ads.

House Republican leader Will Mortenson, a co-sponsor, said South Dakota saw a lot of “nasty” money pour into races in recent years. He said he was “very comfortable” with the plan.

Republican representatives voting no were Rocky Blare, Rebecca Reimer and Hansen. Also voting no were Democrats Healy and Lesmeister.