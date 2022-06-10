PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that helps finance business projects in South Dakota made two decisions this week.

The state Board of Economic Development has awarded a $2.2 million low-interest loan to Millborn Seeds of Brookings.

The project calls for expansion of storage space and adding loading docks, and equipment to handle, clean, package, and distribute more seeds.

The state board also approved a local infrastructure improvement grant of $213,379 to the city of Yankton for work on 31st Street and Broadway Avenue.