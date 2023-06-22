PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Nursing is warning that people are attempting to scam nurses through telephone calls.

The nursing board’s office said Thursday that nurses in South Dakota have received calls claiming to be from the SDBON. The scammers reportedly are using spoofed telephone numbers that appear to originate from the board’s office.

Nurses also were warned that the scammer might be hostile and say a specific action must be taken to prevent the nurse’s license from becoming suspended.

The office said nurses shouldn’t provide personal information to anyone they don’t know or trust and suspicious calls can be reported to the board office at 605-362-2760 and to the South Dakota Attorney General Office’s consumer protection division at 1-800-300-1986.

Nurses also have received emails from companies and businesses that advertise courses or educational offerings that falsely claim their continuing education programs have been approved by the South Dakota Board of Nursing. Some come with an all-caps FLASH SALE heading. The board doesn’t approve continuing education units.

Those emails also can be reported to the consumer protection office, according to the nursing board’s statement.