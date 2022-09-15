PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three agricultural businesses will have the state sales and use taxes they paid on projects returned to them as rewards for building in South Dakota.

The state Board of Economic Development made the awards as part of its reinvestment payment program.

Bluestem Family Farms LLC, a swine producer in rural Mitchell, will get up to 100% of the $517,517 in taxes paid on eligible project costs.

Driftwood Dairy of Baltic will get up to 100% of the $265,136 in taxes paid on expansion of the dairy barn.

Kingston LLC, a swine producer in rural DeSmet, will get up to 100% of the $1,213,758 in taxes paid on eligible project costs.

The decisions came after an executive session to discuss the applications Wednesday.

The board, in a rare move, tabled a reinvestment payment that had been proposed for a fourth business, Black Tie Components.

The Hartford company plans to produce items for construction such as wood floor trusses, wood roof trusses and prefabricated wall panels.

The board’s credit committee had previously recommended denial of a reinvestment payment of up to $96,750 but not to exceed 50% of taxes paid by Black Tie Components.

The board also approved a $65,368.75 grant to the city of Britton $65,368.75 for water and sewer infrastructure from its local infrastructure improvement program.