SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission wants archery seasons for hunting deer and antelope examined.

The commission unanimously gave that direction Thursday.

State Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann said his staff would present concepts to the commission in the coming months.

Commission chairman Russ Olson of Wentworth said he wants something ready for the public by the December meeting.

That would allow time for the commission to make changes before the 2023 seasons open.

The move came after the commission rejected three petitions seeking changes.

A common complaint from resident hunters Thursday was that public land is receiving too much pressure, while non-residents are having strong success on private land.

Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling “whole-heartedly” agreed with the commission’s general concern.

“It’s real. Doing nothing isn’t an option,” he said.