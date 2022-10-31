RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has decided to go ahead with replacing a structure on one of the state highways leading up to Mount Rushmore, despite the only bid on the project being 28% over the estimated cost.

Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City bid $5,374,570. That was nearly $1.2 million more than the $4,189,051.70 that state Department of Transportation officials had estimated for the work on SD 244 at Palmer Gulch near the national memorial.

There weren’t any good options for changes, according to DOT’s Sam Weisgram. He said timing was a consideration. “We need this project to be done over the winter months to avoid the tourist season,” he told the commission.

The commission meanwhile decided against accepting either bid received for another project. Morris Inc. of Fort Pierre submitted the low bid of $19,165,635.45 for replacing three structures on US 14 over Grindstone Creek, Belcher Creek and Wilburn Creek in Haakon County. But that was nearly $7.8 million, or 68%, above DOT’s estimate of $11,377,522.96.

Another Fort Pierre contractor, A-G-E Corporation, bid $21,804,615.15, nearly double the estimate.

“We had many discussions on this, While not ideal, the structures can be maintained until they can be replaced at a future date. So we are able to postpone this project for a year or two if we need to,” Weisgram said.

Commissioner Mike Vehle, of Mitchell, asked whether anything stood out. “That’s a pretty sizable overage,” Vehle said. Weisgram said there wasn’t one particular part of the project. “There were several of those items that were just much higher,” Weisgram said.

The commission awarded a variety of other bids received October 5 and October 19.