PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Municipalities in South Dakota might soon start adopting local ordinances regulating motorized foot scooters on any street, bike path or multi-use path within the official boundaries of the community.

The state House of Representatives agreed 68-2 Tuesday with the Senate version of HB 1084. Prime sponsor was Representative Ernie Otten, R-Tea.

The legislation now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision. It would take effect immediately upon receiving her signature. The Senate approved it 32-0 Monday.