PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s crisis-level shortage of behavioral-health professionals and services has commanded attention from the Legislature for much of the past decade. Now state lawmakers will be asked in the coming weeks to establish a scholarship program for students pursuing degrees in the behavioral-health field.

HB-1044 asks for $5 million to cover the first five years of scholarships. It also requests another $15 million to go into an interest-earning trust fund to pay for scholarships starting in year six.

Students from South Dakota would have preference, but the program would be open for residents of neighboring states Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming.

The scholarships would cover tuition and mandatory fees for students pursuing degrees in psychology, counseling, therapy, social work or other occupations in the behavioral-health field. They would need to attend one of South Dakota’s six public universities, four public technical colleges, or other regionally accredited private institutions or tribal colleges physically located in the state.

In return, a scholarship recipient would have to work in a behavioral-health job in South Dakota for at least five years.

The legislation originated last year from the Legislature’s study committee on juvenile justice. Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, is prime sponsor in the House.

Should the House approve, the legislation would move to the Senate, where Republican Sen. Erin Tobin, a nurse practitioner, is the lead sponsor.

The House Health and Human Services Committee heard Rehfeldt explain the latest version of the bill Thursday. The panel will hold the bill’s first formal hearing February 2.

The bill has pay-back provisions for those who don’t go into the field or don’t fulfill the five years.

“The intention of this,” Rehfeldt told the committee, “Is that somebody stay in South Dakota for five years. So, we want them to settle here and hopefully stay here for the remainder of their career and get those behavioral health professions boosted back up with the workforce.”