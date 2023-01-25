PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon.

She had been serving on the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Each panel now is down to six members.

Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck made the announcement shortly after the Senate gaveled into action.

Schoenbeck gave no immediate explanation.

“No comment. Sorry,” he responded to a follow-up question from KELOLAND News.

Schoenbeck is Senate president pro tem. Among the duties are committee assignments.

Frye-Mueller represents District 30 that includes all of Custer and Fall River counties and parts of Pennington County. She began her fourth two-year term earlier this month.

Schoenbeck twice backed challengers to Frye-Mueller in Republican primaries. In 2020, she defeated George Kotti of Hot Springs 2,477-2,297. In 2022, she beat then-Rep. Tim Goodwin of Rapid City 2,849-2,803.