PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board chose a new code counsel and assigned lawmakers to interim studies Monday.

The board selected Aaron Schiebe of Pierre from three candidates. He is a veteran of several state government offices, including a time as chief of staff to Governor Kristi Noem. He succeeds John McCullough, who moved up to chief research and legal analyst on the Legislative Research Council staff.

The code counsel’s duties include working with the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee and the South Dakota Code Commission.

The interim-committee assignments are:

Juvenile justice — Senators: Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge; Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown; Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland; V.J. Smith, R-Brookings; Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford; and David Wheeler, R-Huron. Representatives: Fred Deutsch, R-Florence; Ernie Otten, R-Tea; Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls; Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford; Tim Reed, R-Brookings; Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls; and Mike Stevens, R-Yankton.

Regional jails and state corrections plan — Senators: Jim Bolin, R-Canton; Bryan Breitling, R-Miller; Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City; Al Novtrup, R-Aberdeen; Mike Rohl, R-Aberdeen; and Art Rusch, R-Vermillion. Representatives: Rocky Blare, R-Ideal; Becky Drury, R-Rapid City; Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish; Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen; Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge; Lynn Schneider, R-Huron; and Nancy York, R-Watertown.

Property-tax structure and tax burden — Senators: Gary Cammack, R-Union Center; Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City; Casey Crabtree, R-Madison; Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls; Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls; and Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls. Representatives: Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood; Mike Derby, R-Rapid City; Lance Koth, R-Mitchell; Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City; Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre; Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade; and Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings.

Incarceration construction fund — Senators: Brock Greenfield, R-Clark; Troy Heinert, D-Mission; Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton; David Johnson, R-Rapid City; Ryan Maher, R-Isabel; and John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Representatives: Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown; Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls; Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City; Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls; Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge; Lynn Schneider, R-Huron; and Will Mortenson, R-Pierre. Non-legislators: State Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko; Circuit Judge Bobbi Rank of Winner; clinical social worker Jason Lillich of Lemmon; Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom; state Board of Technical Education executive director Nick Wendell of Sioux Falls; former inmate Isaac Swan of Rapid City; and Brown County Commission member Mike Wiese of Aberdeen.