S.D. youth-offenses report has opposite trends

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota saw more juveniles commit felony types of offenses during the past year, but fewer youths had fewer misdemeanors and other violations, according to a draft report.

The state Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act Oversight Council reviewed the 29-page summary Tuesday. The annual report will go to the Legislature, Governor Kristi Noem and state Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

The Legislature established the council in 2015 as part of a major overhaul of South Dakota’s juvenile justice system that was led by then-Governor Dennis Daugaard and the chief justice. The council represents counties, state’s attorneys, K-12 schools and state government.

Greg Sattizahn, the state court administrator, serves as chairman. Sattizahn said Tuesday that felony-level offenders climbed to 950 for the 12 months ending June 30, the highest since 2014 when tracking began.

“It’s pretty clear the driver behind that is controlled substance,” Sattizahn said. “That might be something worth noting.”

Other top felony-level offenses were third-degree burglaries and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, CHINS petitions — child in need of supervision — dropped to 868 and juvenile misdemeanors fell to 1,517. Those were the lowest for each of the categories in at least seven years.

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, asked whether COVID-19 limited activity by courts and therefore affected statistics.

Circuit Judge Joni Clark said March through June was “a pretty quiet time” for the courts in Sioux Falls.

Jensen wondered the year should be considered “an anomaly” because of COVID-19. “It’s just an unusual drop in a lot of these things,” he said.

But Presiding Judge Scott Myren said the Fifth Circuit courts didn’t make any changes during the COVID-19 period. The Fifth Judicial Circuit covers Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink and Walworth Counties.

Angela Shute, a deputy prosecutor for the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office, said there’s been a recent upturn in juvenile violations in the Rapid City area. “Our numbers have gone up a bit in the past month or so. We’re seeing a lot more series crimes here,” Shute said.

Many stores were closed during COVID-19, so there were fewer reports of shoplifting, she said, but gun thefts, stolen vehicles and drug crimes were up.

Sattizahn said the report might need “a giant asterisk” for the COVID-19 period.