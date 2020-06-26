S.D. water systems get $56 million of aid

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Water and Natural Resources this week provided financing for water projects in 16 South Dakota communities.

The board Thursday also added projects for Gregory, Mitchell, Rapid City and Tea to the state water plan, the first step toward possible state loans or grants.

Communities that received low-interest loans included:

Brandon, $5,687,000 for drinking water improvements, including a new water tank intended to stabilize water pressure throughout the city;

Burke, $540,000 for drinking water improvements;

Deer Mountain Sanitary District, $2,174,000 for drinking water improvements;

Fort Pierre, $3,701,000 for wastewater improvements;

Huron, $14,946,000 for wastewater improvements;

Lake Norden, $671,000 for wastewater improvements;

Pierre, $15,310,000 for wastewater improvements; and

Westport, $352,000 for drinking water improvements.

Communities that received low-interest loans, with some or all of the principal forgiven, were:

Andover, $1,168,000 loan, with $1,068,000 in principal forgiveness, for storm water and wastewater improvements;

Claremont, $625,000 loan, with $556,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater improvements;

Delmont, $1,210,000 loan, with $1,210,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater improvements;

Kingbrook Rural Water System, for consolidation at Nunda, $836,500 loan, with $747,000 in principal forgiveness, drinking water improvements;

Kingbrook Rural Water System, for consolidation at Oldham, $400,000 loan, with $304,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water improvements; and

Springfield, $2,000,000 loan, with $2,000,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water improvements, toward a new treatment plant that taps the Missouri River.

Combinations of grants and low-interest loans went to:

Aurora, $2,350,000 in grants and a $2,002,000 loan, for wastewater improvements, including reducing inflows and increasing capacity; and

Renner Sanitary District, $978,000 in grants and $1,147,000 in loans for storm-water and wastewater improvements, including to reduce groundwater inflow.

Among the latest projects on the state water plan:

Gregory has identified $13.2 million of sewer improvements and more than $6.7 million of drinking-water pipe replacement;

Mitchell plans $23.1 million of changes to its wastewater collection system;

Rapid City proposed three new projects. Reaching full capacity for the Elk Vale lift station on the sewer system would cost $8 million, including $7.8 million of state-backed funding. Reworking the city’s water reclamation facility would cost $6,175,000, with $6 million of state-backed support. There’s also $5 million of landfill work; and

Tea plans to add another drinking-water storage tank, at a total cost of $3,152,000, to serve an area where there isn’t sufficient pressure from the current tanks.