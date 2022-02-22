PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker’s quest to put a measure on South Dakota’s November election ballot for voters to define the span of human life ended in defeat Tuesday.

Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, wanted South Dakota voters to decide whether the state constitution should have another sentence:

“The term, human being, means an individual living member of the species of Homo sapiens, including the unborn human being during the entire embryonic and fetal ages from fertilization to full gestation.”

The House rejected his proposal, voting against it 34-33.

Haugaard, who’s challenging Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary, told the House that the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide looks ready to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. He said state government needs to be ready.

“I think it’s very timely and I think the people of South Dakota will stand up and support life,” Haugaard said.

Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, said the proposed definition already exists in state law and constitutions generally don’t include definitions. He said changing the constitution requires a statewide vote. “As science continues to improve, our definitions change, do they not?” He asked whether anyone in South Dakota doesn’t believe the Legislature is pro-life.

Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said the state constitution already includes many, many pages of material. “What’s more important than affirming we choose life in our state?”

Howard, who’s challenging U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson for the Republican nomination in June, said the South Dakota Republican Party platform specifically opposes abortion and specifically says life begins at conception. “I think there’s nothing more important that we could put in our constitution,” she said.

Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, wondered whether a defeat of the ballot question in November would lead the Legislature to repeal the state law defining life. Mortenson asked Haugaard whether it’s meant to be an up-or-down question on banning abortion in all cases. Haugaard said it’s simply a recognition that life begins at conception.

In closing, Haugaard made the point that laws can be changed. He added that he doesn’t see science heading in the other direction and said voters must be trusted.