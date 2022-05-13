PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota highway projects will be re-let, after each of them attracted only a single bid that was much higher than expected.

The state Transportation Commission however did accept bids on eight other highway projects during its teleconference Thursday.

The commissioners rejected an offer from RAM Construction Services of Michigan to seal decks on 14 bridge structures on various routes in Aurora, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Davison, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. The Livonia, Mich.-based contractor was the only bidder. Its $643,460.83 offer was 144% above the official estimate of $263,475.56.

The commissioners also decided against the only bid received for resurfacing shoulders and related work along a two-mile stretch of I-90 from Oacoma to east of Chamberlain. BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids offered $13,425,000.00. That was 42% above the estimate of $9,443,561.95.

Said commissioner Lynn Jensen of Lake Preston, “This one here, there’s a big dollar difference between nine million dollars and twelve million dollars.”

The commission accepted bids for several other projects that were well above estimates, because the work in each case attracted multiple bidders.

One was for pipe work and erosion control along SD 65 in Corson, Dewey and Ziebach counties from US 212 north to the Grand River. The $1,797,814.28 offer from Lien Transportation of Aberdeen was 28% above the $1,400,244.01 estimate but was lowest of three bids. The project involves some remote locations and difficult access in some spots.

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell noted that two bids “were pretty close.” Commissioner Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis said he could support accepting the low bid because there was competition. Rosenboom contrasted that with the bridge-decks project that drew just one bid: “That’s kind of tough to swallow.”

Another contract that the commission awarded, despite its low bid of $3,107,287.80 being 38% above the estimate of $2,249,560.60, was for 64 miles of chip-seal repairs to I-90 and SD 248 between Kadoka and Reliance in Jackson, Jones and Lyman counties. Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, was the low of three contractors.

The commission also accepted an offer of $479,881.00 from Forby Contracting of Hinckley, Minnesota, for concrete repairs on US 12 between Andover and Webster in Day County. That was lower than the other bid but 41% above the estimate of $339,010.00.

The commission accepted bids on four other projects from the May 4 letting and one project from the May 11 letting.