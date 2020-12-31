S.D. transparency panel sanctions Pierre but decides three other boards didn’t break laws

A portion of a letter regarding and open meeting complaint against a city commission in Pierre.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Open Meeting Commission made final decisions Friday on four complaints that local governments violated state laws.

The panel found that the Pierre city commission committed a technical violation for failing to timely post a meeting agenda.

But the group also decided that actions by three other governments were within the law.

The Belle Fourche City Council met in executive session to discuss replacement of an HVAC system in a municipal building.

Trustees for the city of Ward held an unadvertised meeting to discuss arrangements for snow removal with the previous contractor after no bids were received.

The Yankton County Commission made decisions about an item that was added at the meeting and an item that had been on the agenda but went beyond what the complainant expected.

The state panel’s Friday meeting was the last for chairman Mark Reedstrom, who didn’t seek re-election as Grant County state’s attorney. Emily Sovell, the Sully County state’s attorney, didn’t attend.

State law requires the state attorney general to appoint up to five members who are state’s attorneys for counties.

Sovell is also the deputy state’s attorney for Hyde County. She is deciding whether to pursue criminal charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. He was driving his personal car and killed pedestrian Joe Boever of Highmore.

Ravnsborg hasn’t announced a successor for Reedstrom. During their October meeting the other commission members chose Sovell as the next chair.