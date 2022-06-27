PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tourism industry leaders heard Monday from the four advertising firms who will be working together to market South Dakota nationwide and around the world.

“We cannot wait for July first to get here,” state Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said.

“We believe in making moments that shift a brand’s trajectory,” said Lauren Corna with Denver-based Karsh-Hagan.

“You guys have such a great foundation,” said Ivie Parker of the Lou Hammond Group’s Denver office.

The two other new agencies are twoXfour from Chicago and Love Communications from Salt Lake City.

“We’re independent. We’re a small shop,” said Jeremy Chase. He’s Love’s vice president for business development.

Lawrence & Schiller of Sioux Falls is wrapping up a five-year deal as the board takes a broader approach.

“We witnessed some amazing creativity,” said state Tourism Board president Carmen Schramm of Yankton.