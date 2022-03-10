PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Presidents of South Dakota’s technical colleges each gave their word Thursday that tuition and fees won’t be raised next month if they get money from the Legislature to cover 6% pay increases for faculty and staff.

Leaders of the four schools — Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls, Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, Lake Area Tech in Watertown and Mitchell Tech — made the verbal pledges in a meeting with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

The lawmakers voted 16-1 to add $2,675,000 to the general budget bill they’re assembling for state government starting July 1. Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, cast the vote against.

“This would be assurance they could get to six percent,” Nick Wendell told the committee. He’s executive director for the state Board of Technical Education that sets tuition and rules.

Wendell said the instructors, faculty and staff aren’t state government employees and therefore would have been left out of the 6% increases that Governor Kristi Noem recommended and the appropriators plan to give in state aid to K-12 schools, Medicaid providers and state employees.

Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, told the schools’ officials that the appropriators’ intention is that 6% is allocated across the board. The four presidents each replied that was their intent, too.

Greenfield said the appropriators don’t want to see tuition increases. “We really encourage you to do your best to hold the line,” he said.

Representative Randy Gross, R-Elkton, said the appropriators don’t want to hear that anyone didn’t get 6%. “The intent of this is that people get six percent,” Gross said.

The four presidents each agreed with him.

Lake Area president Mike Cartney said the schools raised tuition and fees last year to provide 3% raises. Wendell said the state board raised tuition rates $3 per credit hour last year.

The board had planned to raise tuition $5 per credit hour at its April 7 meeting, along with local fee increases, according to Wendell. He said the board won’t have to increase tuition and the campuses are committed to freezing local fees as well.

Wendell acknowledged the additional money directly from the Legislature was “unorthodox” but would benefit faculty and staff. The two-year schools have had more than 7,100 students each of the past three fall semesters.