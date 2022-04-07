MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Tuition and fees will continue at $166 per credit hour for South Dakota’s technical colleges in the coming academic year.

The state Board of Technical Education voted unanimously for the freeze Thursday.

Executive director Nick Wendell said a $5 increase was planned until last month, when the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations injected $2,675,000.

The boost provides a 6% salary increase at campuses in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Rapid City and Mitchell.

Wendell described the state contribution as “great news.” Lawmakers received assurances from each of the four presidents the money would go toward salaries.

“A huge driver of our costs is personnel costs,” Wendell said. “Of course, we agreed to that.”

He said the $5 increase would have brought in about $300,000.

The board also set a tuition rate of $145 for students in grades 11 and 12 who take repeat dual-credit courses at the tech colleges.

The Legislature two years ago reshaped the dual-credit program that the state’s public higher-education campuses offer.

Lawmakers decided that students who failed or withdrew from the courses were prohibited from further participation, unless they were reinstated by the institutions’ governing boards.

State government normally covers two-thirds of the costs, while one-third is the responsibility of the student and family.