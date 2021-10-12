S.D. teacher of year to be named tonight

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s teacher of the year for 2022 will be announced Tuesday evening.
The winner succeeds Amanda Hargreaves, a sixth-grade teacher at Mitchell Middle School. Finalists are:
- Region #1: Stephanie Ballard, special education – math, George S. Mickelson Middle School (Brookings)
- Region #2: Kristi Desaulniers, fourth grade, Legacy Elementary (Tea)
- Region #3: Barbara Nicholas, elementary music, Buchanan K-1 Center (Huron)
- Region #4: Jenna Peters, 6-12 English language arts, Britton-Hecla School District
- Region #5: Koreen Hammel, fifth grade, Hot Springs Elementary
Interviews are available here.
The National Teacher of the Year Program began in 1952. South Dakota’s new recipient will advance to the national level. The 2022 national teacher of the year will be announced in the spring during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Past South Dakota winners are listed here.