S.D. task force seeks a regional approach to delivering mental-health services

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special panel of the Legislature began work Tuesday developing a modern way to deliver mental health services in South Dakota.

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, described the complex situation as “a mile wide and two miles deep.” He chairs the task force.

One problem is that many people, especially from rural counties, must wait months for services and that strains the system, including courts and law enforcement, according to Jensen. “We have a lot of people we are trying to put through a very small service system in certain areas,” he said.

Legislators have been gradually updating the state’s mental-health laws in recent years. Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, sponsored the 2020 resolution establishing the current group.

Diedrich, an attorney, said he has served on a local mental-health board where his father previously was a member. Diedrch said his father told him, “It’s a person’s obligation to leave the wood pile higher than you found it.”

The resolution calls for developing a regional approach to delivering mental-health services and reducing the burden on the state’s Human Services Center at Yankton.

The House approved it 50-19, with only more-conservative Republicans voting against it. The Senate approved it 34-0. Senator Wayne Steinhauer, a Hartford Republican, sponsored it in the Senate.

