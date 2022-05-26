PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has refused to overturn the conviction of a man who pleaded no-contest to raping a girl younger than age 10.

The five justices unanimously rejected the argument that he was criminally charged under the wrong law. The state’s high court publicly released the decision Thursday.

Spencer LaCroix of Watertown was indicted on multiple charges in 2018 and agreed in 2019 to plead no-contest to one charge of first-degree rape of a child under age 13 and one charge of sexual contact without consent.

The girl was born January 21, 1992. She reported the crime at age 26. LaCroix claimed that the law in effect at the time of the rape shouldn’t have applied to him.

That was because the provisions of the specific statute in place in 2002 criminalized sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age and the girl was 10 years of age when he committed the alleged acts.

Justice Janine Kern found that LaCroix pleaded no-contest to first-degree rape that occurred “on or about January through December 2002.” That meant the girl was under age 10 the first three weeks of that year.

“The defects in the indictment upon which LaCroix was convicted did not deprive the circuit court of jurisdiction to enter a judgment against LaCroix for first-degree rape,” Justice Kern wrote. Those defects should have been raised before trial, she said.

“Here, while LaCroix filed a motion to dismiss the indictment prior to trial based on the same errors in the indictment he now asserts on habeas review, he did not request a ruling from the circuit court in the underlying criminal case on his motion and instead pled nolo contendere. Thus, he waived the right to assert an objection to these defects on habeas,” Justice Kern wrote.

She added, “Whether C.L. was under ten years old at the time of the alleged rape, such that LaCroix could be found guilty under the 2002 version of the statute, was a fact LaCroix could have submitted to the trier of fact, if disputed, but instead he waived his right to do so by pleading nolo contendere to the charged offense. Moreover, by pleading nolo contendere, LaCroix waived the right to challenge on appeal or in a habeas action the factual basis supporting his conviction.”