PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a circuit judge’s decisions in a dispute between ranchers over ownership of land in Jones County.

A majority of three justices determined that the Dahlke Family Limited Partnership will continue as legal owner of the small parcel along Bull Run Creek.

The decision was publicly released Thursday.

Justice Mark Salter wrote the majority opinion that said an adjoining landowner, Todd Fuoss, wrongly claimed the disputed area had become his through adverse possession.

Fuoss testified in circuit court that he thought the triangular one-acre parcel was part of land he had bought in 2003 from Rodney Sather.

Sather told the circuit court that he hadn’t specifically told Fuoss the disputed area wasn’t part of the land Fuoss was purchasing.

Sather and another previous owner of the Fuoss property told the circuit court they had used the disputed area with permission from the Dahlberg trust.

A history of permissive use was an important point to Justice Salter.

He wrote, “Simply put, where a party possesses another’s land with permission and holds no pretense of ownership, there can be no claim of adverse possession. Regarding a permissive use in this way allows property owners the ability to grant permission for the use of their land for indefinite periods of time, should they choose to do so, without the fear that they will be judicially divested of their property.”

Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Justice Scott Myren joined Justice Salter in the majority’s 24-page ruling that overturned the decision by Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer favoring Fuoss.

The three justices also overruled Judge Mayer’s decision that gave Fuoss easement over the partnership property to reach the disputed area.

Justice Patricia DeVaney and Justice Janine Kern disagreed, saying Judge Mayer hadn’t totally erred.

Justice DeVaney wrote the 12-page dissent. It said, in part, “Because, in my view, a review of the entire evidence does not lead to a definite and firm conviction that a mistake has been made, I would, for the reasons explained below, affirm the circuit court’s determinations that Fuoss established the elements of adverse possession to the narrow strip of land between the legal boundary and the old north/south fence and also established the existence of a prescriptive easement and an easement implied by prior use.”