PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake County woman has legal standing to continue her challenge of the county board’s decision to grant a variance for a new building to store and display boats on the lot next to her property, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In a unanimous decision publicly released Thursday, the justices said Circuit Judge Kent Shelton shouldn’t have dismissed the petition brought by Karen Dunham.

The circuit judge had agreed with the Lake County Board of Adjustment that Dunham lacked standing. But Justice Scott Myren wrote that the circuit judge was wrong to dismiss her petition.

It was the second time that the state’s high court heard matters in the dispute between Dunham and the county board over the building plan from Hodne Homes and Sodak Marina.

Justice Myren noted that the county board hadn’t previously challenged Dunham’s standing.

“Although standing was not raised as an issue in Dunham’s first appeal, this Court necessarily determined that Dunham was an aggrieved party with standing to challenge both the variance and CUP (conditional use permit),” Justice Myren wrote.

He added, “The injuries Dunham alleged regarding access to light and drainage issues both related to the size of the building and implicated both the CUP and the variance. When we remanded, we necessarily determined that Dunham would continue to have standing to seek relief from the circuit court if the Board once again granted the requested variance.”

