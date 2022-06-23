PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a newspaper’s request to see more of a state legislator’s drunk-driving case.

In a 3-2 decision, the state’s high court ruled the Rapid City Journal should have access. Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan had sealed the case of state Senator Gary Cammack, R-Union Center.

The court publicly issued the decision Thursday. Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote the majority opinion. She noted:

“Although we have determined that the Journal is entitled to access these additional court records, there is nothing in the record to support the Journal’s suggestion that some form of ‘government secrecy’ was at play here. Cammack’s court file was accessible to the public from the time it was opened in January 2020 until October 4, 2021. Each hearing during this timeframe was open to the public, including Cammack’s plea hearing during which Cammack received the suspended imposition of sentence and the court imposed its conditions.”

Justice DeVaney continued, “Moreover, while Judge Callahan denied the Journal access in October 2021 to the file after he entered what he believed to be a lawful seal order, Cammack’s counsel, in response to the Journal’s inquiries, provided the Journal with Cammack’s arrest documents and the emails between the court and both counsel that led to the court sealing the file. Were it not for the fact that the October 4, 2021 order suspending imposition of sentence mistakenly included the obey all laws condition, Judge Callahan’s seal order would have been proper and the Journal’s argument and request for relief would have lacked merit.”

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote a dissenting minority opinion. He disagreed with the Journal’s decision to directly ask the Supreme Court to take action without going through the circuit court.

“This Court should not exercise its original jurisdiction to issue a writ of mandamus based upon an undisputed clerical error in a sentencing order that did not impact the Journal’s right to access Cammack’s file,” the chief justice wrote.

He added, “Further, the Journal has failed to show a clear legal right to a writ of mandamus to compel Judge Callahan to provide the criminal file that was sealed on October 4. The record reflects that Judge Callahan heard from the parties and made the decision to modify Cammack’s sentence on October 1, notwithstanding the undisputed clerical error in the October 4 sentencing order. Judge Callahan’s finding on October 4 that Cammack had satisfied all the court’s conditions, a finding uniquely within the discretion of the sentencing court, confirmed Judge Callahan’s decision to modify the conditions of Cammack’s sentence and authorized Judge Callahan to seal the file.”