S.D. Supreme Court rules in three cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The five justices of the South Dakota Supreme Court publicly issued three decisions Thursday, including a reversal that requires further action.

The Supreme Court ruled in Terry Hanna and Rhonda Hanna v. William Landsman that the circuit court improperly granted Landsman summary judgment in a complex three-way real-estate deal. The decision by Justice Patricia DeVaney remanded the case for further proceedings.

In Stephanie Henning v. Avera McKennan Hospital, the Supreme Court found that the circuit court properly granted Avera summary judgment on all claims involving Henning’s dismissal over unexplained missing doses of Fentanyl and other prescription drugs.

In State of South Dakota v. Makayla Mousseaux, the Supreme Court upheld admission of methamphetamine evidence found by a Rapid City police officer after a 911 call reporting a fight led to Mousseaux’s arrest on an existing traffic warrant.