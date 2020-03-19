S.D. Supreme Court reinstates worker-comp benefit claim by injured employee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A woman’s worker-compensation claim for benefits should be reinstated, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in a decision publicly released Thursday.

On August 9, 2012, Christina LaPlante was injured when her right wrist was lodged between a metal grab bar on the wall and the automatic lift she was using to assist a resident at the Golden Living Center in Madison.

The state Department of Labor and Regulation dismissed her claim for benefits and Circuit Court Judge Patrick Pardy upheld the dismissal.

Justice Steven Jensen wrote that the dismissal was based on “the erroneous conclusion” her participation in a vocational rehabilitation program didn’t meet a state definition of activity.

A footnote also said, “LaPlante should have communicated this activity to Employer/Insurer. She may very well have avoided two years of litigation involving this motion to dismiss by simply responding to Employer/Insurer’s request for an update on her case.”

Read the decision here.