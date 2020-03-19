S.D. Supreme Court reinstates inmate’s conviction for aggravated assault against guard

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state penitentiary inmate committed aggravated assault against a prison guard in 2018 and shouldn’t have been acquitted by the trial judge after a jury had found him guilty, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in a decision publicly released Thursday.

The inmate, Vincent Shane Wolf, attacked state Department of Corrections Officer Darek Ekeren for taking away Wolf’s tablet. Wolf had a chokehold on Ekeren before another guard arrived and together they subdued Wolf.

Wolf later was interviewed by another DOC employee. Wrote Justice Steven Jensen in the decision Thursday:

“Wolf admitted that he hit Officer Ekeren in the head over twenty times and put him in a chokehold. Wolf told Lieutenant Summers that he tried to pick up Officer Ekeren and throw him, but Officer Ekeren was holding onto the bars on the grid. Wolf admitted that he wanted to hurt Officer Ekeren at the time of his attack. When Wolf was asked his intention in using a chokehold, he answered, ‘I don’t know man. I just—I was just gone. I was just—just raged.’”

After the jury found Wolf guilty on two counts, Circuit Court Judge Natalie Damgaard acquitted Wolf on the charge of aggravated assault against a correctional officer. The state Office of Attorney General appealed the acquittal, claiming the circuit court erred.

The Supreme Court agreed there was error. Wrote Jensen: “There was sufficient evidence on the record, and inferences that could have been drawn therefrom, to sustain a reasonable theory of guilt of aggravated assault by extreme indifference beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Read the decision here.