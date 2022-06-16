PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special education teacher for the Rapid City school district who injured her back on the job should receive compensation for a referral to an out-of-network provider, the South Dakota Supreme Court has decided.

The state’s high court publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday in the appeal brought by the employee, Melissa Dittman. She sought compensation for a referral to a Vail, Colorado, surgeon but her case manager denied the request.

A state rule made the employer and its insurer, in this case, Rapid City school district and Dakota Truck Underwriters, potentially liable for the expense of an out-of-network provider if compensability had been denied.

Circuit Judge Christina Klinger decided the regulation didn’t apply because the school district and insurer didn’t deny compensability in their amended answer in the dispute.

Justice Scott Myren determined otherwise and pointed to the original position that the school district and insurer had taken. The four other justices agreed. The court unanimously reversed Judge Klinger’s summary judgment that had favored the school district and insurer.

“The initial answer can only be read as a denial by Employer/Insurer that Dittman’s injury was compensable,” Justice Myren wrote. “Long after Employer/Insurer denied compensability and the referral occurred, the (South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation) allowed Employer/Insurer to amend their answer and accepted their assertion that they had never denied compensability.”

The justice continued, “Despite the amended answer, the fact remains that Employer/Insurer initially denied and continued to deny the compensability of Dittman’s claim from the time of its original answer through the time that Dr. Vonderau made the referral and Dr. Corenman performed Dittman’s surgery. As Dittman’s treating physician, Dr. Vonderau could refer her to Dr. Corenman. Because Employer/Insurer denied compensability of the expenses associated with Dr. Vonderau’s referral to Dr. Corenman, ARSD 47:03:04:05(4) authorizes Dr. Corenman’s medical services even though he was an ‘out-of-network provider.'”

The Supreme Court agreed with the judge’s decision that sign-on bonuses paid to Dittman shouldn’t be included in calculating her average weekly wage.