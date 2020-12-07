S.D. state government’s building study needs second phase, commissioner tells legislators

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A study of state government’s current space in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, and whether it meets needs for the next two to five years, requires a second phase costing another $60,000 and could take nine months to a year to complete, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee learned Monday.

The panel received the report from Scott Bollinger. He is Governor Kristi Noem’s commissioner of administration. Last month, the Legislature’s Executive Board agreed to pay $60,000 for the study that the appropriators had ordered after Bollinger had communicated his budget didn’t have money to pay the contractor for the work.

Bollinger said Monday that COVID-19 had led state-government departments’ leaders to have many of their employees work remotely. Final decisions haven’t been reached yet on how that might affect space requirements going forward, he said.

There are 21 state-owned buildings and 36 leased spaces in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, according to the report.

Bollinger said the Capitol basement has been used as swing space when offices there have been renovated but it hasn’t been ideal. He talked about developing a different area for swing space and adding conference rooms in the Capitol.

“The door’s wide open right now,” Bollinger said. He said he was “going out on a limb now” and mentioned adding another state government building, perhaps in an open area north of the Capitol.

Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, chairs the legislative committee. “Phase 2 is where the meat of this is,” Karr said. “That’s what I’m most interested in.”

Bollinger said he plans to go back to the agencies, confirm how many employees will be on telework, how much space would be freed, and how to potentially meld compatible agencies and workforces.

Several legislators indicated disappointment in Bollinger’s report so far. Representative Doug Post, a Volga Republican, said it looked like only an inventory. “I thought you would have a plan you would turn over and we could see it,” Post said.

Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said she didn’t expect a second part and now there was a request for another $60,000. “Frankly, I was underwhelmed by the report,” Howard said.

Bollinger said employees in the past were shifted between locations without much forethought. “We will chart a course for the next two to five years on moving people around,” he said. The bureau doesn’t have an architect on staff and one person managed more than 200 leases statewide, he said.

After a break when the committee’s leaders left the room, Karr announced upon the return that the next $60,000 would come from the bureau’s budget rather than the Legislature’s budget. “We intend to move forward,” Karr said.