S.D. state government has recovered millions in debts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s decision to create an obligation recovery center seems to be paying off.

State Commissioner of Administration Scott Bollinger presented the annual report on the program Thursday to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee.

Three years ago state government started contracting primarily with one company to pursue thousands of outstanding debts totaling millions of dollars.

Bollinger cited 2019 numbers showing more than $3.4 million in collections and more than $10 million in payment plans.

Lawmakers had wrangled a long time back in 2015 over the proposal from then-Governor Dennis Daugaard. Legislators needed four rewrites to agree on the final version he signed into law.

State departments and agencies previously had reached individual deals with various debt collectors.

The numbers tell the story that it’s working. For three years before the obligation recovery center, collectors brought in about $1.6 million. For three years since the center opened, collections totaled about $8.7 million.

The 2015 law lets the collection company add a 20 percent surcharge as its fee. State government currently contracts with CGI Technologies and Solutions, based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Some debts that CGI can’t collect have been later referred to outside collection agencies.

The Legislature budgeted $720,000 for the fiscal year that ended June 30. CGI and the two outside agencies received $650,395.82.

“It’s a zero-sum game. If we don’t collect it, we don’t pay it,” Bollinger told lawmakers.

Three new memorandums of understanding were signed in the past year, Bollinger said. Technical schools also can start using the center as of July 1.