CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger has reached a milestone.

The group recently passed one million pounds of wild-game donations, president Jeff Olson of Rapid City told the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday.

Olson, a former commissioner, has been involved for 31 years. “It really takes a village to get to a million pounds,” he said.

Hunters donate game. Communities with too many local deer contribute. Salvage game, such as geese, play a bigger part now too. Last year, 39 processors participated.

Olson praised the commission and the department for their involvement through several decades. “We really want to thank you guys for that,” he said.

Ron Fowler, a retired GFP staff member, is the group’s executive director. “He does all the work behind the scenes,” Olson said.

Feeding South Dakota screens the recipients. “The need is there. We’re not close to meeting it,” Olson said.

Said John Kanta from the state Wildlife Division, “We do have some great recipes for goose burger.”

Commission chairman Doug Sharp of Watertown thanked Fowler for his efforts. “That’s what keeps these things going,” Sharp said.