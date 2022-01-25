S.D. senators want medical-cannabis changes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislators from one side of the Capitol have given their OKs to more adjustments in South Dakota’s fledgling medical-cannabis program.

Senators said yes Tuesday to eight possible sets of changes, such as broadening the definition of practitioner to add physician assistants and advanced practice nurses.

The measures — SB 23, SB 4, SB 14, SB 17, SB 18, SB 21 SB 27 and SB 26 — next go to the House of Representatives for further action.

Most of the changes went through the Senate easily. But one that would let the state Department of Health resume making rules, and adds tracking and distribution, passed by just 18-16.

The Senate meanwhile received a House bill that would prohibit medical cardholders from having any homegrown cannabis plants or products.

IM 26 that voters approved two years ago set a minimum of three plants for cardholders certified for homegrow.