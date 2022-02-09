PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Young adults would be able to tend bar in South Dakota, even though they aren’t old enough to legally drink alcohol, under a proposal advancing through the Legislature.

State senators voted 33-2 Wednesday to let people ages 18 through 20 open beers and mix drinks at bars, provided they’ve completed a national training course and another person who’s 21 is working at the same time.

SB 101 now moves to the House of Representatives. The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Mike Rohl, R-Aberdeen, said 33 other states allow people younger than 21 to work behind the bar.

His proposed under-21 legislation would apply only at establishments that made less than half of their revenue from alcohol.

Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, spoke against it. She asked Rohl whether he wanted them to open beers or mix drinks. “Both,” Rohl replied. “It’s considered the exact same act in South Dakota.”

Hunhoff asked other senators to remember when they were 18-year-olds. “There’s a lot of peer pressure,” she said. As for the statewide need for help, Hunhoff said they should focus instead on ways to employ younger servers.

Senator Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, noted that people can legally drink alcohol at age 18 in a South Dakota bar if they’re with their parents. Maher said he was in the bar and restaurant business for 16 years and often had 18-year-olds tending bar — never mind that the drinking age is 21.

“And things moved along just fine,” Maher said.

Senators Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, and Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, also spoke in favor. Greenfield focused on the training requirement, calling it “a big deal.”