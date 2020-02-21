S.D. Senate wants to give more choice for non-resident waterfowl hunters

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate thinks non-resident waterfowl hunters who come to South Dakota should be able to split their 10-day licenses into two five-day periods.

The vote Friday was 21-14 for SB 150. It now goes to the state House of Representatives for a hearing.

The bill was changed from its original version that also called for increasing non-resident licenses for migratory waterfowl to 6,000 from the current 4,000.

Senator Susan Wismer, a Britton Democrat, didn’t like the revised version either, saying the change would still mean more pressure in northeastern South Dakota from Minnesota hunters.

“Ten days is ten days, no matter what,” Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, responded. He drew laughs with a reference to hunting “sky carp.”

Non-resident hunters could spread the two five-day periods or use them consecutively, Greenfield said.

Senator Wayne Steinhauer, a Hartford Republican, said he’s a duck hunter and this would increase the opportunity for people to visit South Dakota to hunt waterfowl — something he doesn’t want.

“There’s plenty of pressure already, and it’s discouraging to me,” Steinhauer said. “There’s plenty of pressure. We don’t need more.”