PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might be deciding another sports-betting proposal this November.

A 2022 ballot measure asking whether gamblers statewide should be able to use mobile and electronic devices to place wagers on sports events won approval Monday from the South Dakota Senate.

The bets would still have to flow through Deadwood casinos. Voters decided two years ago to allow sports betting in Deadwood. State law currently allows those bets to be placed only on casinos’ properties.

The 18-17 vote Monday came down to two seatmates who passed the first time through the roll call. Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, said yes. Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, said no.

SJR 502 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. There’s no clear indication how that vote will come out. The Deadwood resolution two years ago got through the House with no ayes to spare, 36-27.

Governor Kristi Noem opposes the latest expansion, but the South Dakota Constitution doesn’t give the governor veto power on joint resolutions. The ballot question would appear on the November statewide general election ballot.

Senator Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, is the new resolution’s prime sponsor. He said Monday that people in South Dakota already are betting illegally on sports through offshore accounts and no one from South Dakota has ever been prosecuted for it.

Schoenfish read a letter from the new owners of the Midnight Star casino in Deadwood who support allowing the sports bets to be placed statewide.

“The main thing of this right now is to keep the money in South Dakota,” he said. “This will benefit South Dakota.”

Grand Falls Casino offers sports betting just across the Iowa border from Sioux Falls. Several senators from the Sioux Falls area spoke against letting people statewide bet on sports at Deadwood.

Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, said the gambling companies pushing Schoenfish’s proposal could afford to gather signatures in a statewide petition drive, rather than have the Legislature put the measure on the ballot for them. “It’s not going to bring all kinds of people into the state to do this,” Bolin cautioned.

Senator Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls, asked Schoenfish where the Deadwood Gaming Association stood on the issue. Schoenfish said the DGA didn’t testify.

But Senator David Wheeler, R-Huron, said the 2014 addition of craps, keno and roulette at Deadwood came through the Legislature, as did the 2020 sports-betting question.

Said Senator Wayne, Steinhauer, R-Hartford, an opponent: “We spend too much time on these darn phones the way it is.”

How They Voted

Yes (18) — Breitling, R-Miller. Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Crabtree, R-Madison. Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Diedrich, R-Rapid City. Foster, R-Pine Ridge. Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City. Greenfield, R-Clark. Heinert, D-Mission. Maher, R-Isabel. Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Otten, R-Lennox. Rohl, R-Aberdeen. Schoenfish, R-Scotland. Smith, R-Brookings. Tobin, R-Winner. Wheeler, R-Huron. Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls.

No (17) — Bolin, R-Canton. Cammack, R-Union Center. Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Duvall, R-Pierre. Hunhoff, R-Yankton. Johns, R-Lead. Johnson, R-Rapid City. Klumb, R-Mitchell. Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. Rusch, R-Vermillion. Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Symens, R-Dell Rapids. Wiik, R-Big Stone City.